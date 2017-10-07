50-bed maternity unit for NA Hospital

A 50-bed maternity unit, outfitted with an operating theatre and private rooms for fathers wanting to witness the birth of their children, will soon be constructed in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that Cabinet recently gave its no- objection for the construction of the first phase of the unit at a cost of $23.064 million. The contract was awarded to Caston Engineering Services.

“It is expected that this project, when completed, will enable the Region Six health authorities to better take care of the approximately 3,000 maternal deliveries that are done in the region every year,” he said.

According to Harmon, the maternity unit will consist of labour rooms, including two private rooms which will enable fathers to witness deliveries, an operating theatre, a neo-natal unit and a 50-bed maternity ward…..