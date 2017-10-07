Accommodation identified for hurricane evacuees with no relatives here

Accommodation has been identified for those Guyanese nationals being evacuated from hurricane-ravaged islands but who have no relatives living here, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that government will give the necessary support to all persons who will be returning home in the coming days.

Harmon provided an update on the relief as well as evacuation efforts, during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

Jags Aviation Incorporated, Roraima Airways, Fly Jamaica Airways, Air Services Limited and Hopkinson Mining Aviation will be flying 80 plus Guyanese home as part of relief efforts…..