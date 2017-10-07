Afro-Guyanese continuing to experience racism, discrimination

After a five-day “fact-finding” visit to Guyana, the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent has voiced concern over the human rights of Guyanese of African descent, who it says continue to experience racism and racial discrimination despite some efforts that have been made to address the situation.
Noted among the efforts made were the formation of the Guyana Reparations Committee, the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to look into ancestral land matters and the implementation of President David Granger’s ‘Five Bs’ Initiative, which provides boats, buses, bicycles, breakfast and books to school children.
Presenting preliminary findings along with 36 accompanying recommendations at the conclusion of their visit yesterday were Sabelo Gumedze (of South Africa), Michal Balcerzak (Poland) and Ahmed Reid (Jamaica), who chaired a briefing at the United Nations Development Programme’s office…..
Suspects admit to roles in murders of elderly women, source says
Police say two of the four suspects held for the murders of two elderly women in their South Road and Albert Street home, have admitted their involvement in the crime and a manhunt is now underway for another suspect.
Deadline extended for new Demerara bridge prequalification
November 21st is the new deadline for companies interested in prequalifying for the financing, designing and building of the new Demerara River Bridge.
UK construction firm in fact-finding mission for new Demerara bridge bid
Representatives of British firm BAM Construction were here last week on a fact-finding mission in preparation for the prequalifying process to finance, design and build the new Demerara river bridge, according to Narvan Singh, the head of the British High Commission’s Trade Mission here.
Court to rule on Marcus Bisram’s bid for withdrawal of murder charge
The High Court will rule on Monday on an application for the withdrawal of the capital charge against United States-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is accused of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
2017 national awardees honoured for service to nation
In a show of gratitude for their service toward the local community, 69 persons were honoured yesterday with national awards, including Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who was bestowed the Order of Roraima, the country’s second highest national award.