Afro-Guyanese continuing to experience racism, discrimination

After a five-day “fact-finding” visit to Guyana, the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent has voiced concern over the human rights of Guyanese of African descent, who it says continue to experience racism and racial discrimination despite some efforts that have been made to address the situation.

Noted among the efforts made were the formation of the Guyana Reparations Committee, the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to look into ancestral land matters and the implementation of President David Granger’s ‘Five Bs’ Initiative, which provides boats, buses, bicycles, breakfast and books to school children.

Presenting preliminary findings along with 36 accompanying recommendations at the conclusion of their visit yesterday were Sabelo Gumedze (of South Africa), Michal Balcerzak (Poland) and Ahmed Reid (Jamaica), who chaired a briefing at the United Nations Development Programme’s office…..