Deadline extended for new Demerara bridge prequalification

November 21st is the new deadline for companies interested in prequalifying for the financing, designing and building of the new Demerara River Bridge.
“We have been asked by a lot of the bidders to extend the closing date for prequal [prequalification] and we have extended the date to the 21st of November, moving it from October 17th 2017,” Project Manager Rawlston Adams told Stabroek News yesterday.
Adams informed that the decision was made yesterday morning and a formal notification will be published.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has said that contractors will be prequalified and three will be shortlisted and requested to submit designs and offer a fixed price lump sum bid for the bridge and approach roads…..
