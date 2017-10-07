Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors ousted for road works

Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors, who sold along the stelling road, were removed to facilitate road construction work, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has Annette Ferguson said.
On Tuesday night, workers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure removed stalls that lined the West Coast Demerara road. This did not sit well with the vendors as many were upset at not being able to vend. This prompted them to travel to the city and seek the intervention of the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday after not being satisfied with the outcome of a meeting with Ferguson on Thursday.
The Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie road is being improved at a cost of US$46.4 million and the project is expected to be completed by early next year…..
Court to rule on Marcus Bisram’s bid for withdrawal of murder charge
The High Court will rule on Monday on an application for the withdrawal of the capital charge against United States-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is accused of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
2017 national awardees honoured for service to nation
In a show of gratitude for their service toward the local community, 69 persons were honoured yesterday with national awards, including Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who was bestowed the Order of Roraima, the country’s second highest national award.
50-bed maternity unit for NA Hospital
A 50-bed maternity unit, outfitted with an operating theatre and private rooms for fathers wanting to witness the birth of their children, will soon be constructed in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
$118M prison boat to be completed by November
A new $118 million vessel being constructed for the Prison Service by the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is expected to be completed by the end of November, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.
Accommodation identified for hurricane evacuees with no relatives here
Accommodation has been identified for those Guyanese nationals being evacuated from hurricane-ravaged islands but who have no relatives living here, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that government will give the necessary support to all persons who will be returning home in the coming days.