Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors ousted for road works

Dozens of Vreed-en-Hoop vendors, who sold along the stelling road, were removed to facilitate road construction work, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has Annette Ferguson said.

On Tuesday night, workers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure removed stalls that lined the West Coast Demerara road. This did not sit well with the vendors as many were upset at not being able to vend. This prompted them to travel to the city and seek the intervention of the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday after not being satisfied with the outcome of a meeting with Ferguson on Thursday.

The Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie road is being improved at a cost of US$46.4 million and the project is expected to be completed by early next year…..