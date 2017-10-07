Local News

Major contracts cleared for East Berbice Road

Work on the long-stalled East Bank Berbice Road is expected to pick up pace as contracts have been awarded for the purchase of 7,500 tonnes of asphalt concrete.
The Ministry of the Presidency said this week that Cabinet took note of the awards of the contracts to three companies: Associated Construction Services, K P Jagdeo General Contractor and H Nauth and Sons. The first two companies will supply 2,000 tonnes each and the last one 3,500. The contracts are worth in total $283m.
For years, residents of East Bank Berbice have complained bitterly about the state of the road. Patchwork had been done on a number of occasions but not to the satisfaction of residents.

