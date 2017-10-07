Panel recommends candidate for post of Chancellor

A Caribbean jurist of Guyanese descent has been nominated for the substantive post of Chancellor, President David Granger confirmed on Wednesday and he said he is presently awaiting a response from him before he schedules a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Right now, he has been written to… once I receive a response from the person, who has been nominated by the panel, I will have a meeting with [Jagdeo],” Granger said, when asked for an update on the appointment.

In January, government invited persons to apply for the post and some concerns have been expressed at the length of time that has passed without the appointment being settled…..