Panel recommends candidate for post of Chancellor

A Caribbean jurist of Guyanese descent has been nominated for the substantive post of Chancellor, President David Granger confirmed on Wednesday and he said he is presently awaiting a response from him before he schedules a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
“Right now, he has been written to… once I receive a response from the person, who has been nominated by the panel, I will have a meeting with [Jagdeo],” Granger said, when asked for an update on the appointment.
In January, government invited persons to apply for the post and some concerns have been expressed at the length of time that has passed without the appointment being settled…..
50-bed maternity unit for NA Hospital
A 50-bed maternity unit, outfitted with an operating theatre and private rooms for fathers wanting to witness the birth of their children, will soon be constructed in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.
$118M prison boat to be completed by November
A new $118 million vessel being constructed for the Prison Service by the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) is expected to be completed by the end of November, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.
Accommodation identified for hurricane evacuees with no relatives here
Accommodation has been identified for those Guyanese nationals being evacuated from hurricane-ravaged islands but who have no relatives living here, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that government will give the necessary support to all persons who will be returning home in the coming days.
SOCU says bank stalling GRDB probe by ignoring court order
The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has accused a local commercial bank of failing to hand over important information that is needed for the ongoing Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe, although ordered to do so by the court.
High-level IDB mission visits
An Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) mission, headed by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Julie Katzman, concluded a two-day visit to Guyana yesterday.