SOCU says bank stalling GRDB probe by ignoring court order

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has accused a local commercial bank of failing to hand over important information that is needed for the ongoing Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) probe, although ordered to do so by the court.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday. Ramjattan did not identify the bank.

“It was the GRDB [US] $500M account and I understand that a bank got production orders to produce certain documents that could trace where the money has gone and that bank has refused,” Ramjattan told reporters…..