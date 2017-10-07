Suspected burnt, dismembered remains found behind home of missing Berbice youth’s boss

Burnt and dismembered skeletal remains, suspected to be those of a missing Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice youth, were found yesterday in a cemetery behind the home of his boss, who has reportedly admitted to police that he burned the body.
Mahendra Ghanie, also known as ‘Sanjay,’ a 21-year-old blockmaker of Lot 196 Bloomfield Village, was last heard from by relatives on Monday evening, when he told them he had arrived at his boss’ Number 55 Village, Corentyne home.
Stabroek News was told that the suspected remains were found in two different locations in a cemetery behind the house yesterday, fueling suspicions that Ghanie might have been dismembered. Depending on the state of the remains that were recovered, DNA tests may have to be done to positively determine that they are Ghanie’s…..
Afro-Guyanese continuing to experience racism, discrimination
After a five-day “fact-finding” visit to Guyana, the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent has voiced concern over the human rights of Guyanese of African descent, who it says continue to experience racism and racial discrimination despite some efforts that have been made to address the situation.
Suspects admit to roles in murders of elderly women, source says
Police say two of the four suspects held for the murders of two elderly women in their South Road and Albert Street home, have admitted their involvement in the crime and a manhunt is now underway for another suspect.
Deadline extended for new Demerara bridge prequalification
November 21st is the new deadline for companies interested in prequalifying for the financing, designing and building of the new Demerara River Bridge.
UK construction firm in fact-finding mission for new Demerara bridge bid
Representatives of British firm BAM Construction were here last week on a fact-finding mission in preparation for the prequalifying process to finance, design and build the new Demerara river bridge, according to Narvan Singh, the head of the British High Commission’s Trade Mission here.
Court to rule on Marcus Bisram’s bid for withdrawal of murder charge
The High Court will rule on Monday on an application for the withdrawal of the capital charge against United States-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is accused of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.