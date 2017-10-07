Suspected burnt, dismembered remains found behind home of missing Berbice youth’s boss

Burnt and dismembered skeletal remains, suspected to be those of a missing Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice youth, were found yesterday in a cemetery behind the home of his boss, who has reportedly admitted to police that he burned the body.

Mahendra Ghanie, also known as ‘Sanjay,’ a 21-year-old blockmaker of Lot 196 Bloomfield Village, was last heard from by relatives on Monday evening, when he told them he had arrived at his boss’ Number 55 Village, Corentyne home.

Stabroek News was told that the suspected remains were found in two different locations in a cemetery behind the house yesterday, fueling suspicions that Ghanie might have been dismembered. Depending on the state of the remains that were recovered, DNA tests may have to be done to positively determine that they are Ghanie’s…..