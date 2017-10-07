Suspects admit to roles in murders of elderly women, source says

Police say two of the four suspects held for the murders of two elderly women in their South Road and Albert Street home, have admitted their involvement in the crime and a manhunt is now underway for another suspect.

A police source told Stabroek News that the suspects reportedly provided investigators with statements detailing how the murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and her niece Phyllis Caesar, 77, were committed. Several missing valuables from the house have also been recovered.

The four suspects, including a woman who is said to be the spouse of the alleged mastermind of the crime, were arrested between Wednesday and Thursday.

The police were up to late yesterday afternoon following leads to locate another suspect…..