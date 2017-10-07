UK construction firm in fact-finding mission for new Demerara bridge bid

Representatives of British firm BAM Construction were here last week on a fact-finding mission in preparation for the prequalifying process to finance, design and build the new Demerara river bridge, according to Narvan Singh, the head of the British High Commission’s Trade Mission here.

Singh assured that the visit, where officials of the company met a government minister and members of the private sector, was in no way intended to gain favour from local officials or an advantage over other prospective bidders for the contract.

“It was like a fact finding but of course with particular interest in the sector, trying to meet the key stakeholders, the private sector and so on,” Singh said, while pointing out that the British High Commission facilitated the visit…..