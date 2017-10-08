21 apply for broadcast licences

A total of 21 previously licensed and unlicensed broadcasters have applied for new licences, according to Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Chairman Leslie Sobers, who said last evening that the others who have failed to meet last Friday’s deadline have until tomorrow to submit their applications.

Sobers, who sent out a stern warning on September 30 that all had to adhere to the deadline in keeping with a recent amendment to the broadcast law, told Sunday Stabroek that of the 38 previously licensed television, radio and cable broadcasters, 17 had applied. Four previously unlicensed broadcasters also applied and Sobers explained that he has been given no indication that there are more previously unlicensed broadcasters who have to apply. “Of the ones operating and not properly licensed, four came forward and sorted themselves out,” he said…..