Bloomfield youth killed over theft of goats 

Police have been told that Mahendra Ghanie, the youth whose burnt remains are suspected to have been found at Number 55 Village Corentyne on Friday afternoon, was killed after being accused of the theft of two goats from his employer.

A police source told Stabroek News that the employer, his son and a worker on Friday afternoon admitted to the murder of Ghanie, also known as ‘Sanjay,’ 21, of Lot 196 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne.

According to the source, the men claimed that Ghanie stole two goats from his employer, who is a cattle farmer, and a tile and block maker…..