Bloomfield youth killed over theft of goats 

Police have been told that Mahendra Ghanie, the youth whose burnt remains are suspected to have been found at Number 55 Village Corentyne on Friday afternoon, was killed after being accused of the theft of two goats from his employer.
A police source told Stabroek News that the employer, his son and a worker on Friday afternoon admitted to the murder of Ghanie, also known as ‘Sanjay,’ 21, of Lot 196 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne.
According to the source, the men claimed that Ghanie stole two goats from his employer, who is a cattle farmer, and a tile and block maker…..
Uninhabitable Lusignan Prison should be closed down without delay
The Lusignan Prison should be closed down without delay, according to the United Nations’ Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, which says the facility is “not fit for human habitation.” In a preliminary report last Friday, presented upon the conclusion of a five-day visit to Guyana, the Group issued a raft of recommendations addressing the state of the country’s penal system, stating that steps should be taken to improve the infrastructure and hygienic conditions within prisons, bringing them within international standards.
Guyana’s development is testament of PNC leadership
President David Granger yesterday credited the People’s National Congress (PNC) with leading the development of the country, while saying that its ideological objective has always been to free Guyana both from foreign domination and local dependency.
21 apply for broadcast licences
A total of 21 previously licensed and unlicensed broadcasters have applied for new licences, according to Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Chairman Leslie Sobers, who said last evening that the others who have failed to meet last Friday’s deadline have until tomorrow to submit their applications.
Stigmatised and tormented HIV positive woman fights to keep land and home
Three years after Mavis (not her real name) fled the only home she knew in a desperate attempt to escape an abusive partner, a new live-in partner died after a bout of illness and she later found out that she was HIV positive.
Telecoms ministry hosting Internet Week to raise ICT awareness
In a bid to foster the development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector and raise awareness of its development and policies among Guyanese, the Ministry of Public Tele-communications (MoPT) will be hosting a five-day event, dubbed Internet Week, from tomorrow.