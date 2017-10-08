Complete mercury-free mining is ‘fool’s goal’ –GGDMA

Despite President David Granger’s recommitment to the Minamata Convention and eliminating the use of mercury by 2027, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has said it will not support the complete discontinuation of the chemical’s use since it will have significant impacts on the sector and, by extension, economy.

Addressing a High-level Side Event of the 1st Conference of Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Geneva, Switzerland on September 28, Granger reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the implementation of the Minamata Convention and pointed out that Guyana has set itself the goal of reducing mercury emissions by 55% within the next five years, and a long term goal of completely eliminating the chemical’s use by 2027…..