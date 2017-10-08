Guyana’s development is testament of PNC leadership

President David Granger yesterday credited the People’s National Congress (PNC) with leading the development of the country, while saying that its ideological objective has always been to free Guyana both from foreign domination and local dependency.

“The PNC had much to do to deflect catastrophe and develop the country. Guyana’s survival as a unitary state and the wellbeing of the people are tributes to the ideals of our founders and the guidance of our Party,” Granger, the party leader, told the audience yesterday at the packed National Cultural Centre, during the opening ceremony of a Special Dele-gates’ Congress to observe the party’s 60th anniversary.

The anniversary is being celebrated under the theme ‘United and Strong: 60 years on’ and the Congress was one of several activities that have been organised to mark it…..