Homeowners facing relocation for new Demerara bridge want fair compensation

Ahead of the start of consultations this week, East Bank residents living in the path of one of the proposed approach roads for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge have said they are hoping for adequate compensation from government if they have to move.
Project Manager Rawlston Adams told Sunday Stabroek in an interview on Friday that a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to begin engagement with residents living on the East Bank.
Adams noted that the bridge will land on the east bank of the Demerara River, a short distance from the Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc, where an approach road will connect it to the East Bank of Demerara Public Road…..
Complete mercury-free mining is ‘fool’s goal’ –GGDMA
Despite President David Granger’s recommitment to the Minamata Convention and eliminating the use of mercury by 2027, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has said it will not support the complete discontinuation of the chemical’s use since it will have significant impacts on the sector and, by extension, economy.
Bloomfield youth killed over theft of goats
Police have been told that Mahendra Ghanie, the youth whose burnt remains are suspected to have been found at Number 55 Village Corentyne on Friday afternoon, was killed after being accused of the theft of two goats from his employer.
Uninhabitable Lusignan Prison should be closed down without delay
The Lusignan Prison should be closed down without delay, according to the United Nations’ Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, which says the facility is “not fit for human habitation.” In a preliminary report last Friday, presented upon the conclusion of a five-day visit to Guyana, the Group issued a raft of recommendations addressing the state of the country’s penal system, stating that steps should be taken to improve the infrastructure and hygienic conditions within prisons, bringing them within international standards.
Guyana’s development is testament of PNC leadership
President David Granger yesterday credited the People’s National Congress (PNC) with leading the development of the country, while saying that its ideological objective has always been to free Guyana both from foreign domination and local dependency.
21 apply for broadcast licences
A total of 21 previously licensed and unlicensed broadcasters have applied for new licences, according to Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Chairman Leslie Sobers, who said last evening that the others who have failed to meet last Friday’s deadline have until tomorrow to submit their applications.