Homeowners facing relocation for new Demerara bridge want fair compensation

Ahead of the start of consultations this week, East Bank residents living in the path of one of the proposed approach roads for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge have said they are hoping for adequate compensation from government if they have to move.

Project Manager Rawlston Adams told Sunday Stabroek in an interview on Friday that a meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to begin engagement with residents living on the East Bank.

Adams noted that the bridge will land on the east bank of the Demerara River, a short distance from the Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc, where an approach road will connect it to the East Bank of Demerara Public Road…..