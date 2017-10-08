Man killed in Strathspey accident

Mark Arjune, 19, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was pronounced dead at the GPHC this morning after the speeding car he was in slammed into a utility pole.
The police today said that Allen Batson, age 36, of Georgetown was admitted to the hospital. The police say that the alcohol level of the driver was exceedingly above the legal limit.
The police say that initial investigations revealed that about 4.45 am today, motor car PPP 6666 driven by a 29-year-old resident of Georgetown, was proceeding east along the northern lane of the said road at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with the utility pole. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.
Stop hoarding US dollars – T&T PM to citizens
PM Keith Rowley (Trinidad Guardian) There are people in this country who are hoarding foreign currency in the hope that the Trinidad and Tobago dollar will be devalued and they will become enriched, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
Tropical Storm Nate’s winds rapidly weaken over Alabama
BILOXI,MS-OCTOBER 7, 2017: The eye of Hurricane Nate pushes ashore at a category 1 storm in Biloxi, Mississippi October 7, 2017.
Homeowners facing relocation for new Demerara bridge want fair compensation
Ahead of the start of consultations this week, East Bank residents living in the path of one of the proposed approach roads for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge have said they are hoping for adequate compensation from government if they have to move.
Complete mercury-free mining is ‘fool’s goal’ –GGDMA
Despite President David Granger’s recommitment to the Minamata Convention and eliminating the use of mercury by 2027, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has said it will not support the complete discontinuation of the chemical’s use since it will have significant impacts on the sector and, by extension, economy.
Bloomfield youth killed over theft of goats
Police have been told that Mahendra Ghanie, the youth whose burnt remains are suspected to have been found at Number 55 Village Corentyne on Friday afternoon, was killed after being accused of the theft of two goats from his employer.