Man killed in Strathspey accident

Mark Arjune, 19, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was pronounced dead at the GPHC this morning after the speeding car he was in slammed into a utility pole.

The police today said that Allen Batson, age 36, of Georgetown was admitted to the hospital. The police say that the alcohol level of the driver was exceedingly above the legal limit.

The police say that initial investigations revealed that about 4.45 am today, motor car PPP 6666 driven by a 29-year-old resident of Georgetown, was proceeding east along the northern lane of the said road at a fast rate, when he lost control and collided with the utility pole. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.