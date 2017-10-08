Mastermind in murder of elderly women held

This story is developing and will be updated.
Police have arrested the mastermind behind the murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, who were killed last Tuesday in their South Road and Albert Street home.
Police spokesman Shivpersaud Bacchus today confirmed that the arrest of the mastermind was made in ‘G’ Division.
According to Bacchus, police from ‘A’ and ‘G’ division acted on information and pursued the mastermind leading to his capture. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
Bacchus further said that the two other suspects who remains in police custody are likely to make an appearance in court today.
Two of the four suspects have admitted their involvement in the crime.
Man killed in Strathspey accident
Mark Arjune, 19, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was pronounced dead at the GPHC this morning after the speeding car he was in slammed into a utility pole.
Stop hoarding US dollars – T&T PM to citizens
PM Keith Rowley (Trinidad Guardian) There are people in this country who are hoarding foreign currency in the hope that the Trinidad and Tobago dollar will be devalued and they will become enriched, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
Tropical Storm Nate’s winds rapidly weaken over Alabama
BILOXI,MS-OCTOBER 7, 2017: The eye of Hurricane Nate pushes ashore at a category 1 storm in Biloxi, Mississippi October 7, 2017.
Homeowners facing relocation for new Demerara bridge want fair compensation
Ahead of the start of consultations this week, East Bank residents living in the path of one of the proposed approach roads for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge have said they are hoping for adequate compensation from government if they have to move.
Complete mercury-free mining is ‘fool’s goal’ –GGDMA
Despite President David Granger’s recommitment to the Minamata Convention and eliminating the use of mercury by 2027, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has said it will not support the complete discontinuation of the chemical’s use since it will have significant impacts on the sector and, by extension, economy.