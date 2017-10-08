Mastermind in murder of elderly women held

This story is developing and will be updated.

Police have arrested the mastermind behind the murders of Constance Fraser, 89, and Phyllis Caesar, 77, who were killed last Tuesday in their South Road and Albert Street home.

Police spokesman Shivpersaud Bacchus today confirmed that the arrest of the mastermind was made in ‘G’ Division.

According to Bacchus, police from ‘A’ and ‘G’ division acted on information and pursued the mastermind leading to his capture. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Bacchus further said that the two other suspects who remains in police custody are likely to make an appearance in court today.

Two of the four suspects have admitted their involvement in the crime.