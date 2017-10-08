Telecoms ministry hosting Internet Week to raise ICT awareness

In a bid to foster the development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector and raise awareness of its development and policies among Guyanese, the Ministry of Public Tele-communications (MoPT) will be hosting a five-day event, dubbed Internet Week, from tomorrow.

Speaking at a press conference at the ministry last Friday, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes announced that a plethora of presenters from across the world, who are involved in the ICT sector, have been invited to participate in the event.

Hughes explained that the initiative falls in line with the ministry’s push to develop the ICT sector and to get as many Guyanese from industry, private sector and student population more educated about the sector on both local and international issues…..