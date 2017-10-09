Dynamic assures over refunds

Dynamic International Airways today formally announced that effective October 3, 2017 it has discontinued its regular service between New York and Guyana.

It said this has become necessary as it continues to reorganise its Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) case. Ray Lawlor, CEO said in a statement that the company regretted the development and wanted to thank customers for their support over the last four years that it served the Guyana market.

“We are aware of the tremendous inconvenience this will cause to our customers who have loyally supported us over the years, for that we do apologize. We ask for your understanding with this situation and want to assure all passengers who were scheduled to use our services after October 3, they will be issued a refund on the un-used portion of their ticket. Dynamic intends to honor all its financial commitments to passengers, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

“Those passengers who would have paid for tickets to travel after October 3 can be assured of refunds and Dynamic intends to honor its outstanding debt to the Airport and Civil Aviation authorities,” said Lawlor.

Dynamic said it regret having to discontinue service to Guyana but will soon enter into discussions with an interested Party about serving this market under a new arrangement which is permitted as we seek to reorganize. The new arrangement, known as an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) agreement, would allow Dynamic to serve the Guyana/New York market, the statement said.

Dynamic thanked Roraima Airways for its “outstanding service” as its local partner in Guyana and looks forward to renewed collaboration in the near future.