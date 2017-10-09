Edghill queries gov’t policy on medical aid for families in dire need

Following the disclosure in Stabroek News that the government has allocated $6m in medical aid for former magistrate Fazil Azeez, PPP/C MP Juan Edghill has queried the government’s policy on assistance for families in dire need.
Stabroek News had reported on Friday on secret Cabinet decisions to approve US$14,224 on June 16, 2017, and US$15,000 on September 26, 2017, to cover the cost of treatment of Azeez, 65, who was shot in the back in 2015 and sustained a spinal cord injury.
In a letter in the October 8th edition of Stabroek News, Edghill said that he was in support of Azeez’s full recovery. However, he enquired about the guiding policies that determine the beneficiaries of such help.
He said that in his individual capacity, as a Member of Parliament and in engagements with the public at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, there have been numerous requests for help for medical treatment both locally and overseas…..
