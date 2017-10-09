Ferocious Atlantic knocks out sections of wave wall

High-energy tides knocked out sections of the wave wall along Subryanville over the weekend and these were replaced yesterday with weightier barriers.

The sections were tossed aside by the waves between Saturday evening and yesterday morning.

Workers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s River and Sea Defence Unit installed the new barriers to prevent overtopping around noon yesterday.

Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, explained that “the steel rods that were used to anchor the barrier to the existing wall corroded extensively resulting in the barriers being dislodged following intense wave impact last evening and this morning,” the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Stabroek News was told that the new barriers which are approximately 10 feet in length would be a temporary fix until the ministry comes up with a permanent solution…..