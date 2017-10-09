Guyana must never allow return of authoritarian rule – Ramkarran

The lesson of the restoration of democracy in October 1992 is that Guyana must never allow the return of authoritarian rule, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran SC.

Writing on the significance of October in the political history of the country, Ramkarran said that “Many argue that (former President Desmond) Hoyte made a mistake by conceding free and fair elections. Others whisper that ‘we must never allow what happened in October 1992 to happen again.’ We must stand guard at the gates of freedom to ensure that such forces do not gain entry”.

Political analysts have stated that Hoyte had come under severe pressure from elements in his party, the People’s National Con-gress (PNC) not to yield to democratic reforms under the aegis of the Atlanta, Georgia, US-based Carter Center. He had also been canvassed not to concede that the PNC had lost the October 5, 1992 general elections. He however conceded and there was a democratic transition…..