Guyana must never allow return of authoritarian rule – Ramkarran

The lesson of the restoration of democracy in October 1992 is that Guyana must never allow the return of authoritarian rule, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran SC.
Writing on the significance of October in the political history of the country, Ramkarran said that “Many argue that (former President Desmond) Hoyte made a mistake by conceding free and fair elections. Others whisper that ‘we must never allow what happened in October 1992 to happen again.’ We must stand guard at the gates of freedom to ensure that such forces do not gain entry”.
Political analysts have stated that Hoyte had come under severe pressure from elements in his party, the People’s National Con-gress (PNC) not to yield to democratic reforms under the aegis of the Atlanta, Georgia, US-based Carter Center. He had also been canvassed not to concede that the PNC had lost the October 5, 1992 general elections. He however conceded and there was a democratic transition…..
There has to be transition from ailing sugar
-Raffik calls for deep water harbour Opening the 13th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair on Friday, Business Minister Dominic Gaskin said there has to be a transition away from the ailing sugar industry and this will bring new opportunities.
Radio Mahdia hits the airwaves
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday commissioned Radio Mahdia 95.1FM in the compound of the Regional Executive Office.
Man killed in Strathspey accident
Mark Arjune, 19, of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was pronounced dead at the GPHC yesterday morning after the speeding car he was in slammed into a utility pole.
Suspect held over 2012 Pomeroon murder
The police have held a suspect in connection with the five-year-old murder of Terry Warren, who was tied up and chopped to death in 2012 in the Pomeroon.
Mahdia concrete road to be completed in December
Work on the Mahdia Community Road Project is now sixty-three percent complete, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said on Saturday.