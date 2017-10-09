Radio Mahdia hits the airwaves

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday commissioned Radio Mahdia 95.1FM in the compound of the Regional Executive Office.

The Prime Minister noted during his address that the station will “reflect the pride, culture and way of life of the community”, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The Prime Minister noted that students will be more aware of programmes in the education sector, miners will be kept abreast and sensitised about mining practices, and residents will have the latest information on the Guyana /Venezuela border controversy.

He reminded residents that it was President David Granger, who on assuming office, gave the directive to ensure that hinterland communities were connected to the coastland.

Regional Chairman of Region Eight, Bonaventure Fredericks, described the launching as a historic one. He remarked that “Radio Mahdia is a wonderful initiative, something that we have been longing for” since the community has been hungry for knowledge and information.

Project Coordinator, Dr. Rovin Deodat said that Radio Mahdia was a dream of the Prime Minister since assuming office in September 2015. He explained that in previous discussions regarding the establishment of radio stations, it was stated that hinterland communities were particularly affected by poor communication facilities.

Dr. Deodat declared, “Now as they are (connected) just as the person on the coast; as information is released, you will also know. You won’t have to wait till the next day or a week after for newspapers; you will be kept informed in real time.”