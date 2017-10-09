Royden Williams recaptured

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine has confirmed that notorious prison escapee Mark Royden Durant aka Royden Williams and Smallie was intercepted and recaptured tonight at approximately 8 pm on the Weldaad, West Coast Berbice public road.
Durant was travelling in a public mini bus heading east. He was travelling alone and unarmed, according to a statement from the Director of Public Information, Imran Khan.
Williams is believed to be the mastermind of the July 9 jail-break that saw the fiery demolition of the Camp Street prison.
He will now likely face a series of charges including murder. He had been sentenced to death in relation to the 2008 Bartica massacre.
Dynamic assures over refunds
Dynamic International Airways flight Dynamic International Airways today formally announced that effective October 3, 2017 it has discontinued its regular service between New York and Guyana.
T&T prison officer shot dead by ex-convict
(Trinidad Guardian) Plans for birthday celebrations turned to funeral arrangements yesterday, after prison officer Richard Sandy was killed by an ex-convict he knew while liming at a bar in Gasparillo.
Tropical Depression 17 forms over Eastern Atlantic: NHC
(Reuters) – Tropical Depression 17 has formed over the Eastern Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today, the U.S.
Disregard for zoning laws damaging Lamaha Gardens, residents say
Residents of Lamaha Gardens say that the continuing disregard for the zoning laws by both authorities and private citizens has negatively affected the residential area, which was supposed to be a model community.
GECOM could have saved $3m on nippers/pliers purchase – audit report
Twenty-four hundred nippers/pliers which were procured by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) were delivered on April 23, 2015, five days before the contract was signed, according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which has also concluded that $3m could have been saved if Klein pliers were bought instead.