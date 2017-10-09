Royden Williams recaptured

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine has confirmed that notorious prison escapee Mark Royden Durant aka Royden Williams and Smallie was intercepted and recaptured tonight at approximately 8 pm on the Weldaad, West Coast Berbice public road.

Durant was travelling in a public mini bus heading east. He was travelling alone and unarmed, according to a statement from the Director of Public Information, Imran Khan.

Williams is believed to be the mastermind of the July 9 jail-break that saw the fiery demolition of the Camp Street prison.

He will now likely face a series of charges including murder. He had been sentenced to death in relation to the 2008 Bartica massacre.