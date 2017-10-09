Tropical Depression 17 forms over Eastern Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) – Tropical Depression 17 has formed over the Eastern Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The system is about 875 miles (1,405 km) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.
T&T prison officer shot dead by ex-convict
(Trinidad Guardian) Plans for birthday celebrations turned to funeral arrangements yesterday, after prison officer Richard Sandy was killed by an ex-convict he knew while liming at a bar in Gasparillo.
Disregard for zoning laws damaging Lamaha Gardens, residents say
Residents of Lamaha Gardens say that the continuing disregard for the zoning laws by both authorities and private citizens has negatively affected the residential area, which was supposed to be a model community.
GECOM could have saved $3m on nippers/pliers purchase – audit report
Twenty-four hundred nippers/pliers which were procured by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) were delivered on April 23, 2015, five days before the contract was signed, according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which has also concluded that $3m could have been saved if Klein pliers were bought instead.
Edghill queries gov’t policy on medical aid for families in dire need
Following the disclosure in Stabroek News that the government has allocated $6m in medical aid for former magistrate Fazil Azeez, PPP/C MP Juan Edghill has queried the government’s policy on assistance for families in dire need.
Ferocious Atlantic knocks out sections of wave wall
High-energy tides knocked out sections of the wave wall along Subryanville over the weekend and these were replaced yesterday with weightier barriers.