2018 budget to focus on stimulating economy – Jordan

The 2018 national budget will focus mainly on stimulating the economy and providing incentives, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

During a press briefing at his office to provide an update on the budget preparations yesterday, Jordan also said that that the populace should expect no new taxes. However, he added that no new tax was ever featured in the three previous budgets. “They were all the same tax,” he said.

Although the Valued-Added Tax (VAT) was lowered from 16% to 14% in the last budget, its application was extended to include, among other things, water, power and private education fees. ….