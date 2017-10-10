2018 budget to focus on stimulating economy – Jordan

The 2018 national budget will focus mainly on stimulating the economy and providing incentives, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.
During a press briefing at his office to provide an update on the budget preparations yesterday, Jordan also said that that the populace should expect no new taxes. However, he added that no new tax was ever featured in the three previous budgets. “They were all the same tax,” he said.
Although the Valued-Added Tax (VAT) was lowered from 16% to 14% in the last budget, its application was extended to include, among other things, water, power and private education fees. ….
Guard gets bail on forgery charges
A security guard was yesterday accused of conspiring to forge a document and then presenting it to her employer.
Fifty-six benefit from surgical outreach in Region One
A total of fifty-six patients benefitted from the final surgical outreach for 2017 by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Mabaruma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
Postal service must reinvent itself to say relevant -Hughes
Saying there has been a drastic decline in the use of traditional postal services over the years, Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes has said there is a need for post offices to reinvent themselves and expand their offerings to the public.
Grove couple robbed at gunpoint, car stolen
A Grove, East Bank Demerara couple were left traumatized on Sunday evening after they were confronted by three bandits who relieved them of cash and other valuables and hijacked their car shortly after they had arrived at their home.
Police ranks being probed over latest escape from Lusignan Prison
The police ranks who witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner Dellon Blake from the Lusignan Prison last Wednesday have since been removed from the location to facilitate an investigation, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan says.