Baishanlin logs site hit by fire

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) was able to contain a fire last week Thurs-day at an old log market, which was used in the past by Baishanlin International Forest Development Inc, in Region 10.
A press release from the GFC stated that at BIssaruni, a fire of unknown origin started and it took the combined efforts of the GFC along with officers from the Kwakwani Fire Service and other stakeholders to help contain the conflagration which had started at a large open area.
The fire was eventually brought under control and extinguished and the site is still being monitored by the Fire Service as an investigation into its origin continues.
While some old logs were damaged there were no injuries or damage to the surrounding forest.
