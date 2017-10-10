Cops awaiting legal advice on murder of elderly women

The police are awaiting legal advice on charges against the suspects in the murders of the two elderly women found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last Tuesday.

A source informed Stabroek News that the case file has been sent for legal advice and charges are likely to be laid soon.

The suspects, including the alleged mastermind who uses the aliases Christopher Persaud, Christopher Narine and Imran Khan and who was arrested on Sunday at Karawab, Pomeroon River, remains in custody…..