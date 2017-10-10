Fifty-six benefit from surgical outreach in Region One

A total of fifty-six patients benefitted from the final surgical outreach for 2017 by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Mabaruma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
The Region One residents were able to access free surgery in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Orthopedics and General Surgery, DPI said.
On the weekend of October 7 and 8, the outreach team undertook the surgeries in the Mabaruma Regional Hospital’s main operating theatre. Regional Health Officer for Region One Dr. Cerdel Mc Watt said, “Skilled personnel, consultants, and assistants have been gathered from all areas more so Georgetown hospital where you have Dr. Amir from surgery, Dr. Jeffrey from Orthopedics… and we also have a doctor from the Diamond hospital covering OB/GYN…..
