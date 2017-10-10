Gambling machines at bars part of five-year gov’t, lottery company deal

The introduction of gambling machines at several bars by the Guyana Lottery Company (GLC) is part of a recently-signed five-year contract with the government, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said yesterday, while noting that the company had previously complained about the poor performance of some of its games.

Jordan’s disclosure may raise questions about the arrangement given that the machines are similar to the ones used in casinos, which fall under the purview of the Gaming Authority and not the government.

“I don’t know… whether these machines fall within the meaning of lottery games and so on,” he said…..