Guard gets bail on forgery charges

A security guard was yesterday accused of conspiring to forge a document and then presenting it to her employer.

Donnette Jupiter, who is attached to the Professional Guard Services Inc., was read two fraud charges by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

The first charge stated that between November 17, 2016, and September 25, 2017, at Georgetown, Jupiter conspired with a person or persons to forge a Guyana Police supernumerary constabulary precept, purporting to show same was issued by the Guyana Police Force…..