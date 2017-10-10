Guyanese man fined in Barbados over ganja

(Barbados Nation) Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Guyanese visitor for a number of drug related offences, which were allegedly committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Saturday, October 7.

He is 23-year-old Nicholas Charles Phillips and he is charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, and importation of cannabis.

Phillips arrived from Jamaica and having cleared Immigration, he proceeded to customs where his luggage was searched. During this search Customs officers discovered one black taped package containing cannabis, concealed in his suitcase…..