Guyanese man fined in Barbados over ganja

(Barbados Nation) Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Guyanese visitor for a number of drug related offences, which were allegedly committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Saturday, October 7.
He is 23-year-old Nicholas Charles Phillips and he is charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, and importation of cannabis.
Phillips arrived from Jamaica and having cleared Immigration, he proceeded to customs where his luggage was searched. During this search Customs officers discovered one black taped package containing cannabis, concealed in his suitcase…..
Guard gets bail on forgery charges
A security guard was yesterday accused of conspiring to forge a document and then presenting it to her employer.
Fifty-six benefit from surgical outreach in Region One
A total of fifty-six patients benefitted from the final surgical outreach for 2017 by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Mabaruma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
2018 budget to focus on stimulating economy – Jordan
The 2018 national budget will focus mainly on stimulating the economy and providing incentives, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.
Postal service must reinvent itself to say relevant -Hughes
Saying there has been a drastic decline in the use of traditional postal services over the years, Public Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes has said there is a need for post offices to reinvent themselves and expand their offerings to the public.
Grove couple robbed at gunpoint, car stolen
A Grove, East Bank Demerara couple were left traumatized on Sunday evening after they were confronted by three bandits who relieved them of cash and other valuables and hijacked their car shortly after they had arrived at their home.