Health ministry working to ensure access to HIV testing by pregnant hinterland women -Cummings

The Ministry of Public Health is seeking to enable pregnant women in the hinterland access to HIV testing, according to Junior Minister Dr. Karen Cummings, who says focus is being placed on building capacity in the regions to have adequately-trained personnel who can use HIV testing kits.
A recent study produced by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs found that indigenous women are not accessing HIV testing.
Human rights activist Sherlina Nageer, in a letter published in the September 27 edition of the Stabroek News, labeled the situation “a completely unacceptable state of affairs.”….
Cops awaiting legal advice on murder of elderly women
The police are awaiting legal advice on charges against the suspects in the murders of the two elderly women found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last Tuesday.
Man charged over gun, ammo found at GNSC wharf
A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged over weapons and ammunition that were found in a barrel at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf in July.
Gold declarations at 475,202 ozs
The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday said that gold declarations as at September 29, 2017 stand at 475,202 ounces and small and medium scale miners are responsible for the lion’s share.
Gambling machines at bars part of five-year gov’t, lottery company deal
The introduction of gambling machines at several bars by the Guyana Lottery Company (GLC) is part of a recently-signed five-year contract with the government, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said yesterday, while noting that the company had previously complained about the poor performance of some of its games.
Two men charged with $25M Chicka D theft
Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing over $25 million in items during a break-in at Chicka D.