Health ministry working to ensure access to HIV testing by pregnant hinterland women -Cummings

The Ministry of Public Health is seeking to enable pregnant women in the hinterland access to HIV testing, according to Junior Minister Dr. Karen Cummings, who says focus is being placed on building capacity in the regions to have adequately-trained personnel who can use HIV testing kits.

A recent study produced by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs found that indigenous women are not accessing HIV testing.

Human rights activist Sherlina Nageer, in a letter published in the September 27 edition of the Stabroek News, labeled the situation “a completely unacceptable state of affairs.”….