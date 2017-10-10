Judge hears further arguments on Marcus Bisram’s bid to strike down murder charge

Justice Gino Persaud yesterday heard further arguments on murder accused Marcus Bisram’s application to have the charge against him quashed.

He has now set October 30 as the date to hand down his judgment, by which time the lawyers are expected to put their arguments in writing.

Bisram, a United States-based Guyanese, is currently in a US jail fighting extradition to Guyana, where he has been named a co-defendant in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt…..