Judge hears further arguments on Marcus Bisram’s bid to strike down murder charge

Justice Gino Persaud yesterday heard further arguments on murder accused Marcus Bisram’s application to have the charge against him quashed.
He has now set October 30 as the date to hand down his judgment, by which time the lawyers are expected to put their arguments in writing.
Bisram, a United States-based Guyanese, is currently in a US jail fighting extradition to Guyana, where he has been named a co-defendant in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt…..
Kitty Post office reopened
The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday reopened its Kitty Post Office, with the aim to maximise e-commerce in the country’s postal services.
Guyanese man fined in Barbados over ganja
(Barbados Nation) Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Guyanese visitor for a number of drug related offences, which were allegedly committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Saturday, October 7.
Guard gets bail on forgery charges
A security guard was yesterday accused of conspiring to forge a document and then presenting it to her employer.
Fifty-six benefit from surgical outreach in Region One
A total of fifty-six patients benefitted from the final surgical outreach for 2017 by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Mabaruma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
2018 budget to focus on stimulating economy – Jordan
The 2018 national budget will focus mainly on stimulating the economy and providing incentives, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.