Kitty Post office reopened

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday reopened its Kitty Post Office, with the aim to maximise e-commerce in the country’s postal services.

In the feature address, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes said that the GPOC is dedicated to pushing more services online.

“The GPOC is committed to changing and adapting this role to better meet the needs of our consumers. Post offices, therefore, will not become obsolete. They will not close. Instead, they will focus on e-commerce and providing fast, efficient and affordable delivery services for parcels and boxes across the regions,” Hughes said, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI) …..