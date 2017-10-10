Kitty Post office reopened

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday reopened its Kitty Post Office, with the aim to maximise e-commerce in the country’s postal services.
In the feature address, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes said that the GPOC is dedicated to pushing more services online.
“The GPOC is committed to changing and adapting this role to better meet the needs of our consumers. Post offices, therefore, will not become obsolete. They will not close. Instead, they will focus on e-commerce and providing fast, efficient and affordable delivery services for parcels and boxes across the regions,” Hughes said, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI) …..
Judge hears further arguments on Marcus Bisram’s bid to strike down murder charge
Justice Gino Persaud yesterday heard further arguments on murder accused Marcus Bisram’s application to have the charge against him quashed.
Guyanese man fined in Barbados over ganja
(Barbados Nation) Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Guyanese visitor for a number of drug related offences, which were allegedly committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Saturday, October 7.
Guard gets bail on forgery charges
A security guard was yesterday accused of conspiring to forge a document and then presenting it to her employer.
Fifty-six benefit from surgical outreach in Region One
A total of fifty-six patients benefitted from the final surgical outreach for 2017 by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Mabaruma, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
2018 budget to focus on stimulating economy – Jordan
The 2018 national budget will focus mainly on stimulating the economy and providing incentives, according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.