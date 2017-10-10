Man charged over gun, ammo found at GNSC wharf

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged over weapons and ammunition that were found in a barrel at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf in July.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the charges to Dwayne Phillip, of Georgetown.

It was alleged that between January 1, 2017, and July 11, 2017, at GNSC Wharf, Lombard Street, Phillips had a 9 mm Glock pistol and a 9 mm Taurus pistol, without being a licensed firearm holder, in his possession…..