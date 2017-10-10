Royden Williams caught at Weldaad

Shorn of his trademark dreadlocks, the suspected mastermind of the July 9th Camp Street jailbreak, Royden Williams was last night recaptured by the police.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine said that Williams known as Smallie was intercepted and recaptured at approximately 8 pm along the Weldaad, West Coast Berbice Public Road.

Durant was travelling in a public mini bus heading east. He was travelling alone and was unarmed, according to a statement from the police. Williams was seen to be the most dangerous of the escapees from July 9th…..