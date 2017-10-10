Two men charged with $25M Chicka D theft

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing over $25 million in items during a break-in at Chicka D.

Seon Clarke, 47, and Gary Grant, 41, stood in the courtroom of George-town magistrate Judy Latchman who read the joint charge to them.

It was alleged that the two men, between Septem-ber 20 and October 5, 2017, at Vlissengen Road, broke and entered Chicka D and stole an ice-cream machine, valued at $2,210,000, and other items, all carrying a value of $25,240,000 in total. The items were the property of Deonarine Singh…..