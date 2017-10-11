​CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), initially, the unit set out to destroy just over 318 kilograms of cocaine which were seized between November 2013 and January 2017.
Deputy Head of CANU Lesley Ramlall speaking to DPI said that while carrying out the mission, ranks began vomiting and were complaining of upset stomachs and dizziness. This led to the mission being aborted…..
