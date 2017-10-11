Accused in 2009 fireman’s murder admits to manslaughter charge

One of three men initially implicated in the 2009 killing of fireman Patrick Daly, who was fatally chopped at Land of Canaan in 2009, has accepted responsibility for the role he played in the man’s death.
Appearing before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown, Errol Williams, called “Short Man,” yesterday said he was not guilty of murdering the fireman. However, Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Daly on Septem-ber 15, 2009 at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.
The court will pass sentence on October 24, after hearing a probation report in the matter…..
Opposition tables motion to stimulate economy
Charging that the economy was deteriorating and that thousands of workers had lost jobs, the parliamentary opposition on Monday submitted a motion to Parliament with proposals for the 2018 budget and key among these is the reversal of VAT on a range of areas and the axing of plans to shutter three sugar estates.
Evidence against Marcus Bisram would be sufficient for committal if crime were committed in US
The prosecution in the extradition proceedings brought against Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram has asked a New York judge to find that the evidence before her court is sufficient to justify his committal on felony charges if the crime had occurred in the United States.
DDL bids again for Education Ministry juice contract
A year after it lodged a protest over the award of the 2016 contract, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has once again bid to supply juice for the Ministry of Education’s nationwide school feeding programme.
Donne’s Delight, Soup Hut, Trini’s Grill among businesses suspended by city
Five eating houses were suspended on Monday from operating by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), after they were found to be in violation of the health and safety codes.
CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.