Accused in 2009 fireman’s murder admits to manslaughter charge

One of three men initially implicated in the 2009 killing of fireman Patrick Daly, who was fatally chopped at Land of Canaan in 2009, has accepted responsibility for the role he played in the man’s death.

Appearing before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown, Errol Williams, called “Short Man,” yesterday said he was not guilty of murdering the fireman. However, Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Daly on Septem-ber 15, 2009 at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

The court will pass sentence on October 24, after hearing a probation report in the matter…..