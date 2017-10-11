Cops advised to charge suspects in murders of elderly women

The police yesterday received legal advice to charge the suspects held in connection with the murders of two elderly women, who were found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last week.

Acting Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that the suspects are scheduled to appear in court today.

Among those in custody is the alleged mastermind of the crime, who uses the aliases Christopher Persaud, Christopher Narine and Imran Khan and who was arrested on Sunday at Karawab, Pomeroon River…..