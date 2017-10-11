Cops probing nude photo of recaptured massacre convict

The police have launched an investigation into the leaking of a nude photograph of Bartica massacre convict Mark Royden Williams, which was taken shortly after he was recaptured on Monday night.

A nude photograph of Williams, with his hands handcuffed and feet shackled, was posted on Facebook. In the photo, Williams is seen holding a bottle of water over his privates.

Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer Shivpersaud Bacchus, in a statement last evening, said even though the stripping of inmates is done for identification purposes, such as to document distinguishing features like tattoos, the leaking of the photo cannot be condoned…..