Donne’s Delight, Soup Hut, Trini’s Grill among businesses suspended by city

Five eating houses were suspended on Monday from operating by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), after they were found to be in violation of the health and safety codes.

The five businesses, ‘Donne’s Delight’ located on Dennis Street, Sophia; ‘Soup Hut’ on Cemetery Road; ‘Trini’s Grill’ on Sherriff Street; a snackette on Sherriff Street and a liquor restaurant on Duncan Street, Campbell-ville operated by Peggy Hohenkirk, were all brought before the council to present their cases. All of the businesses were found to be operating without any permission from the city council and conducting their businesses under insanitary conditions.

Abiola Baker, Head of the M&CC’s Meat and Hygiene Food Department, explained to the council that during visits with her team to the business premises she found entities operating in the absence of a “cleanliness flow,” and in the cases of the Soup Hut, which is operated by Orin Isaacs and Luanna Noel, and the snackette, which Rajkumarie Singh operates on Sherriff Street, cooking was being done under a shed, which she said, is a breach of the city health codes. She added that in the case of the Trini’s Grill, operated by Nanda Singh next to the Budget Supermarket, the owner had unlabelled bottles with ingredients, and the washing area was too close to the preparation area…..