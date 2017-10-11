Donne’s Delight, Soup Hut, Trini’s Grill among businesses suspended by city

Five eating houses were suspended on Monday from operating by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), after they were found to be in violation of the health and safety codes.
The five businesses, ‘Donne’s Delight’ located on Dennis Street, Sophia; ‘Soup Hut’ on Cemetery Road; ‘Trini’s Grill’ on Sherriff Street; a snackette on Sherriff Street and a liquor restaurant on Duncan Street, Campbell-ville operated by Peggy Hohenkirk, were all brought before the council to present their cases. All of the businesses were found to be operating without any permission from the city council and conducting their businesses under insanitary conditions.
Abiola Baker, Head of the M&CC’s Meat and Hygiene Food Department, explained to the council that during visits with her team to the business premises she found entities operating in the absence of a “cleanliness flow,” and in the cases of the Soup Hut, which is operated by Orin Isaacs and Luanna Noel, and the snackette, which Rajkumarie Singh operates on Sherriff Street, cooking was being done under a shed, which she said, is a breach of the city health codes. She added that in the case of the Trini’s Grill, operated by Nanda Singh next to the Budget Supermarket, the owner had unlabelled bottles with ingredients, and the washing area was too close to the preparation area…..
Evidence against Marcus Bisram would be sufficient for committal if crime were committed in US
The prosecution in the extradition proceedings brought against Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram has asked a New York judge to find that the evidence before her court is sufficient to justify his committal on felony charges if the crime had occurred in the United States.
DDL bids again for Education Ministry juice contract
A year after it lodged a protest over the award of the 2016 contract, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has once again bid to supply juice for the Ministry of Education’s nationwide school feeding programme.
CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.
New attorney following in mother’s footsteps
Following in her mother’s footsteps, 23-year-old Shakisa Olinda Harvey is among the newest admissions to the bar after graduating last Saturday from the Hugh Wooding Law School as an Attorney-at-Law.
Non Pareil man remanded on attempted murder charge
A Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara man was yesterday remanded on an attempted murder charge.