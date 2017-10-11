Edinburgh man remanded over 13.5 lb ganja

An Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was allegedly caught with 13.5 pounds of cannabis on Monday at around 6:00 pm.
Hydrabad Ally, 59, of Lot 40, Edinburgh Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice was yesterday, charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking…..
Evidence against Marcus Bisram would be sufficient for committal if crime were committed in US
The prosecution in the extradition proceedings brought against Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram has asked a New York judge to find that the evidence before her court is sufficient to justify his committal on felony charges if the crime had occurred in the United States.
DDL bids again for Education Ministry juice contract
A year after it lodged a protest over the award of the 2016 contract, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has once again bid to supply juice for the Ministry of Education’s nationwide school feeding programme.
Donne’s Delight, Soup Hut, Trini’s Grill among businesses suspended by city
Five eating houses were suspended on Monday from operating by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), after they were found to be in violation of the health and safety codes.
CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.
New attorney following in mother’s footsteps
Following in her mother’s footsteps, 23-year-old Shakisa Olinda Harvey is among the newest admissions to the bar after graduating last Saturday from the Hugh Wooding Law School as an Attorney-at-Law.