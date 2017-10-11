Four charged with murder of Industry handyman

Four men were last week charged with the murder of Industry handyman Hitram Ramchand.
Kumar Jettoo, a manager; Robin Ramlogan, 26, a mechanic; Patrick Gobin, 38, a carpenter of South East Cumming’s Lodge and Avikar Suraj, 24, a welder, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court last Thursday.
They were charged jointly with murdering Ramchand, 39 on September 30, at Industry…..
Cops probing nude photo of recaptured massacre convict
The police have launched an investigation into the leaking of a nude photograph of Bartica massacre convict Mark Royden Williams, which was taken shortly after he was recaptured on Monday night.
Cops advised to charge suspects in murders of elderly women
The police yesterday received legal advice to charge the suspects held in connection with the murders of two elderly women, who were found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last week.
Indian company lone bidder for supply of drainage pumps
An Indian company has submitted the lone bid to supply the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) with nine fixed and five mobile high-capacity drainage pumps.
Ex-Roraima baggage handler charged over cocaine found on Dynamic flight in US
A year after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest, former Roraima Airways baggage handler Kennard De Jonge was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the conspiracy charge to De Jonge, 34, of 88 ‘C’ Field, Sophia.
Moruca youth charged with crimes against parents granted second chance
A Moruca youth, charged with assaulting his disabled step-father, damaging his mother’s clothes and escaping from custody, was given a second chance by the Chief Magistrate yesterday after he said that he had been under the influence of alcohol.