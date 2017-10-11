Moruca youth charged with crimes against parents granted second chance

A Moruca youth, charged with assaulting his disabled step-father, damaging his mother’s clothes and escaping from custody, was given a second chance by the Chief Magistrate yesterday after he said that he had been under the influence of alcohol.

With his head bowed and in a barely audible voice, Calistro Rodrigues, 18, told a city court that he turned to alcohol because he was frustrated and did not know what else to do.

Rodrigues was read three charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The first charge stated that on October 6, at Santa Rosa Village, Moruca, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Martin Abraham…..