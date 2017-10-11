New attorney following in mother’s footsteps

Following in her mother’s footsteps, 23-year-old Shakisa Olinda Harvey is among the newest admissions to the bar after graduating last Saturday from the Hugh Wooding Law School as an Attorney-at-Law.

The bubbly Harvey is the daughter of recently-appointed High Court Judge Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

Always certain of the career path she wanted to pursue, Harvey, who was called to the bar on Monday, said she has proven that determination, hard work and dedication truly pays off…..