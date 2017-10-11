New attorney following in mother’s footsteps

Following in her mother’s footsteps, 23-year-old Shakisa Olinda Harvey is among the newest admissions to the bar after graduating last Saturday from the Hugh Wooding Law School as an Attorney-at-Law.
The bubbly Harvey is the daughter of recently-appointed High Court Judge Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Always certain of the career path she wanted to pursue, Harvey, who was called to the bar on Monday, said she has proven that determination, hard work and dedication truly pays off…..
CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.
Non Pareil man remanded on attempted murder charge
A Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara man was yesterday remanded on an attempted murder charge.
Man robbed Lands and Surveys guards -court hears
A Hadfield Street resident was yesterday granted bail after denying charges that he robbed guards at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission office.
Autopsy on woman found at Foulis inconclusive
A post-mortem examination on the remains of Indroutie Dass, the domestic worker whose partially decomposed body was found at the Foulis Seawall Access road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) two weeks ago could not determine the cause of death.
Indigenous Guyanese encouraged on social cohesion
Indigenous Guyanese were encouraged to become advocates for social cohesion on Saturday by the Reigning Miss Indigenous Heritage Queen, SherryAnna Balkaran.