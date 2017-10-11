Opposition tables motion to stimulate economy

Charging that the economy was deteriorating and that thousands of workers had lost jobs, the parliamentary opposition on Monday submitted a motion to Parliament with proposals for the 2018 budget and key among these is the reversal of VAT on a range of areas and the axing of plans to shutter three sugar estates.
In the recital to the motion, PPP/C MPs Irfaan Ali and Gail Teixeira argued that all indicators are pointing to an economy that is deteriorating and which requires urgent “counter cyclical policies”. They further argued that the government’s tax-oriented approach to the economy has caused it to slide and that thousands of jobs are at risk.
Under fiscal and taxation policies, they called for the withdrawal of VAT on items that were previously zero-rated and the rescinding of new fees and licences from the 2016 and 2017 budgets. They also want VAT removed from essential food items, electricity, water, education goods and services, heavy-duty machinery and local products in the forestry sector among other areas…..
Accused in 2009 fireman’s murder admits to manslaughter charge
One of three men initially implicated in the 2009 killing of fireman Patrick Daly, who was fatally chopped at Land of Canaan in 2009, has accepted responsibility for the role he played in the man’s death.
Evidence against Marcus Bisram would be sufficient for committal if crime were committed in US
The prosecution in the extradition proceedings brought against Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram has asked a New York judge to find that the evidence before her court is sufficient to justify his committal on felony charges if the crime had occurred in the United States.
DDL bids again for Education Ministry juice contract
A year after it lodged a protest over the award of the 2016 contract, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) has once again bid to supply juice for the Ministry of Education’s nationwide school feeding programme.
Donne’s Delight, Soup Hut, Trini’s Grill among businesses suspended by city
Five eating houses were suspended on Monday from operating by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), after they were found to be in violation of the health and safety codes.
CANU ranks fall sick during cocaine disposal
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), yesterday morning disposed of just over forty-four kilograms of cocaine, however, the unit was forced to abandon its mission due to health emergencies faced by its crew from the drug particles.