Pistol, 50 rounds ammo reported stolen from senior cop’s home

A 9mm pistol and 50 matching rounds of ammunition were reported stolen from the home of a senior policeman in Diamond, East Bank Demerara between Sunday and Monday.
Police in a statement last night said that they are investigating a break and enter at the home of Superintendent of Police, Linden Isles who resides at 13th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
The police said the house was secured on Sunday morning and upon returning on Monday afternoon, Isles discovered the breakage in the door on the first floor. Upon checking in the bedroom where the gun and ammunition were secured in the wardrobe, the officer discovered them missing along with cash and other valuables.
The police said no relative or family member was at home during the period when the break and enter was recorded.
